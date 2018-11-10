Imam-ul-Haq Returns Clear After Ferguson Blow

Loading...
Imam, on 16, was forced to retire in the 13th over after a short delivery from pacer Lockie Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet, making him dizzy before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. The left-handed opener had gone for the pull shot but was beaten by serious pace.
The 22-year-old did not look comfortable and teetered towards the floor. Although he did not lose consciousness but was seen lying on the ground with his eyes closed. Imam was examined by doctors on the field before being rushed to the hospital.
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson, after the conclusion of the match, said Imam will now remain under the team physio's observation.
First Published: November 10, 2018, 11:16 AM IST