Imam-ul-Haq Returns Clear After Ferguson Blow

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 10, 2018, 11:34 AM IST
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq was discharged from the hospital after his CT scans and MRI returned clean as he had to go through 'precautionary tests' following a nasty blow to the helmet during the second One-Day International against New Zealand on Friday (November 9).

Imam, on 16, was forced to retire in the 13th over after a short delivery from pacer Lockie Ferguson hit the grille of his helmet, making him dizzy before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance. The left-handed opener had gone for the pull shot but was beaten by serious pace.

The 22-year-old did not look comfortable and teetered towards the floor. Although he did not lose consciousness but was seen lying on the ground with his eyes closed. Imam was examined by doctors on the field before being rushed to the hospital.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson, after the conclusion of the match, said Imam will now remain under the team physio's observation.

Imam-ul-HaqLockie Fergusonnew zealandpakistanPakistan vs New Zealand
First Published: November 10, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
