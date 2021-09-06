Imam-ul-Haq Reveals Why Pakistan Loses to India in World Cup Clashes

Imam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s opening batsman, has said that the lack of bilateral series between India and Pakistan is one of the reasons his colleagues find it difficult to deal with the pressure when they face their Indian counterparts at ICC tournaments.

According to Imam-ul-Haq, the current Indian players seem more equipped to deal with pressure in multi-nation tournament matches versus Pakistan, something he believes to be the biggest difference between the two sides.

Imam-ul-Haq was speaking to Samaa TV where he conceded that the Pakistan side is not able to deal with pressure when they face India in World Cup games. He went on to say that the upcoming match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup will be “tough", and barring the experience of players, nothing much separates the sides.

It is worth noting that Pakistan has not been able to beat India in Cricket World Cup since its inception in 1975. Both the sides have clashed in seven matches in the 50-over World Cup so far and India have been triumphant in all of them. Apart from this, India and Pakistan met in five T20 World Cup matches. India has won four, while one ended in a tie before India won it in the super over.

Pakistan and India will take on each other in the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE once the IPL is over. The ICC announced the fixture for the World T20 last month and India and Pakistan have been drawn in group 2, will kickstart their campaign in Dubai on October 24.

The last time India and Pakistan met each other in an ICC tournament was back in the 2019 World Cup where India beat the arch-rivals by 89 runs.

