IMG Reliance to Market Cricket Australia's 'Virtual Inventory' Rights

Sports marketing firm IMG Reliance has won the global mandate to market Cricket Australia's 'virtual inventory' rights. They will be the exclusive global agency for Cricket Australia to bring on board brand partners for the virtual inventory that features in the television coverage available to viewers outside of Australia, including the Indian subcontinent.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

IMG Reliance now have the mandate of representing Cricket Australia for the forthcoming Indian tour in December, which includes four Tests, three ODI's and three T20Is, as per an official media release.

Also read: On This Day: Rohit Sharma Slams His Maiden ODI Double Century Against Australia

"The upcoming Dettol T20, Dettol ODI and Vodafone Test series' between Australia and India is one of the most eagerly anticipated in world cricket this year," said Stephanie Beltrame, Executive General Manager, Broadcasting & Commercial at Cricket Australia.

IPL 2020: SRK More Exciting Than Tom Cruise, Says KKR Captain Eoin Morgan On King Khan's 55th B'day

"This unique new sponsorship opportunity will provide a powerful platform for brands to connect with a vast worldwide audience. We're thrilled to be partnering with IMG Reliance who have a proven track record in developing and selling cricket sponsorship opportunities, particularly in the sub-continent."

Cricket Australia, for the first time, will introduce the new concept for its international fixtures starting 2020.

The Australian board's plans to create the additional categories in form of end of wicket pitch mats and mid-wicket pitch mats opens up opportunities for brands to associate with the targeted audience for specific series. Visible during live play and accessible only to select brands, this will be among the most premium offerings available to brands in India this year.

Nikhil Bardia, Head of Sponsorship Sales, IMG Reliance, said: "We are delighted at having been selected by Cricket Australia to market this marquee inventory for their home series properties."