Impact of losing captaincy?: Virat Kohli’s Brand Valuation Dips by $52 Million

Virat Kohli is often considered as the most prolific athlete of India. One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Kohli has won many laurels for the country through his contribution to Indian cricket. Before Virat, MS Dhoni also took Indian Cricket to stratospheric heights and had a glittering career. Because of their tireless efforts, the brand value of both these living legends has seen a phenomenal rise in the last decade.

There have been interesting fluctuations in the brand values of both these cricketers in recent times. Dhoni has witnessed an exponential increase in his brand valuation even though he only plays the IPL. Virat, on the other hand, has seen a decrease in his brand value despite being an active international cricketer.

Virat Kohli’s brand value has fallen from $238 million in 2020 to $186 million in 2021

Virat Kohli has cultivated a brand for himself through his batting exploits and never-say-die attitude on the field. But according to a report in the Times of India, Kohli’s brand valuation saw a massive fall from around $238 million in 2020 to $186 million in 2021.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Loss of captaincy of all three formats of the game can be one of the factors for the depletion of Kohli’s brand value. It is worth mentioning that despite a significant dip of $52 million in brand value, Kohli remains the top celebrity endorser of the country for the fifth year in a row.

MS Dhoni on the other hand saw his valuation rise to $61 million. The World Cup winning captain had a great IPL last year. Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth title in October 2021. Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh ($158 million) and Akshay Kumar ($140 million) occupy the third and fourth positions respectively on the list of top celebrity brand endorsers in India.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here