Important Cricket Rule Undergoes Subtle Change for ICC World Test Championship Final
The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand will not see a reduction in follow-on mark even if the first day's play is lost
- IANS
- Updated: June 7, 2021, 8:37 PM IST
The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand will not see a reduction in follow-on mark even if the first day’s play is lost completely due to the presence of a reserve day, state the playing conditions of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
IPL 2021 Set to Resume From September 19, Final to be Played on October 15: Report
In a five-day Test match, a team with a lead of 200 can impose follow-on. However, if that match is reduced to four or three days following washout on first day without a ball being bowled, the follow-on mark is reduced to 150.
‘ECB Has Gone Over the Top by Suspending Ollie Robinson, Should Think Again’
With regard to follow-on rule, ICC playing conditions for regular WTC matches (clause 14) state: “14.1.1: The side which bats first and leads by at least 200 runs shall have the option of requiring the other side to follow their innings. 14.1.2: The same option shall be available in matches of shorter duration with the minimum leads as follows: 150 runs in a match of 3 or 4 days; 100 runs in a 2-day match; 75 runs in a 1-day match.”
However, in case of the WTC final with a reserve day, even if the first day is washed out without a ball being bowled, the rule of follow-on will be as applied in a five-day Test.
Clause 14.3 states: “If no play takes place on the first and second days of the match, clause 14.1 shall apply in accordance with the number of days remaining (including the scheduled Reserve Day) from the start of play. The day on which play first commences shall count as a whole day for this purpose, irrespective of the time at which play starts. Play will have taken place as soon as, after the call of Play, the first over has started.”
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
