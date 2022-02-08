Important for Core Players to Find Rhythm Before World Cup: Mithali Raj

India’s captain Mithali Raj believes the white-ball series against New Zealand is the perfect opportunity for the team’s pacers to get used to the conditions, adding that it is important for the core players to find their rhythm before the ICC Women’s World Cup, starting next month.

Before kicking off their Women’s World Cup 2022 campaign against Pakistan on March 6, the Indian team will take on New Zealand in a one-off T20I and five ODIs, starting on Wednesday.

India reached the final in the 2017 World Cup where they lost to England. They will look to go one step ahead and win the title this time.

“It will take them at least two or three games to get used to the conditions. We are here to use this series as preparation for the World Cup because it is the best way we get to know about the wickets and composition we will have next month," Mithali was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“We want to put in our best standard of cricket so the team derives a lot of confidence when we get into the World Cup. We play to win but I look forward to giving some game time to the core players. It’s important that each and every one of them find their rhythm before the World Cup, that’s what every team would want to do, find their composition and their core so they can prepare for the World Cup," she added.

After the New Zealand series, India will play seven matches in the World Cup before the knockouts and Mitahli said that they are aware of the workload, but before that game time is important for getting used to the conditions.

“Workload is in our minds but having said that rather than seeing two months… if you look at the games we are getting it could be around five-plus or nine or 10 of the world cup games," the Indian skipper said.

“We do have a couple of more seamers in the side so we’ll see how we can give them an opportunity. The workload is secondary right now but getting them to bowl in these conditions is important so that’s where they need that game time to get on to the field and get two-three games to get used to the conditions," she added.

