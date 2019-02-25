Important for In-form Players to Keep Performing: Raj

Loading...
England were reeling at 119/9 in the 36th over before Alex Hartley hung in there with half-centurion Natalie Sciver to take the visitors to 162.
“The spinners took up the responsibility and did well alongside the pacers. Playing at home, the first 30 minutes is very important,” skipper Raj said after the match.
“I was a bit disappointed with the 10th wicket partnership England got, but I guess, 150-odd, I knew we were always there."
However, England’s total was never going to be challenging enough against India who eventually wrapped up the series with relative ease after Smriti Mandhana registered a half-century and the skipper scored an unbeaten 47.
“Form comes and goes for players, so important for players to do really well when they are in form.”
Player of the Match Goswami, who dismissed Sarah Taylor and Heather Knight within a matter of four deliveries finished with figures of 4/30, said her experience helped her perform in the Powerplay. She also claimed the wickets of Sophie Ecclestone and Sciver.
“My role was to give early breakthroughs. I was able to hit the right areas and waited for the batters to make mistakes,” Goswami said at the presentation ceremony.
“When you're bowling in a Powerplay, then you need to have a second plan. Can't just use one stock ball, so was just trying to enjoy the bowling.”
England captain Heather Knight praised the Indian bowling unit and said that it was the fast bowlers who made batting difficult for them on a used wicket.
“You don't win many games being three down for nothing. India bowled brilliantly and that put us under a lot of pressure,” Knight said.
“It was harder to play the seamers and especially towards the end when they bowled straight. We will look for an improved performance in the last game.”
The comprehensive win the second ODI has seen India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with the third and final game scheduled for Thursday, February 28th.
First Published: February 25, 2019, 4:40 PM IST