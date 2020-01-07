Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 312 runs to win
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 35, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sylhet Thunder *

0/0 (0.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors

Toss won by Cumilla Warriors (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

1st ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

07 Jan, 202023:00 IST

Match 3: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Important New Zealand Learn and Prepare for India Series: Tom Latham

It would have been hard to put a gloss on a batting performance which saw the team score more than 250 runs only once in six innings, and stand-in skipper Tom Latham did not even try.

Reuters |January 7, 2020, 12:29 PM IST
Important New Zealand Learn and Prepare for India Series: Tom Latham

New Zealand could hardly but concede that they had been outplayed in all departments on their tour of Australia but will try to learn from the experience and look to rediscover their form in next month's home series against India.

The Blacks Caps were unbeaten in their six previous series before they flew across the Tasman Sea but will head home with their tails between their legs after losing by 296 runs in Perth, 247 runs in Melbourne and, on Monday, 279 runs in Sydney.

There were mitigating circumstances after injury robbed them of their fastest bowler, Lockie Ferguson, in the first Test, and their best bowler, Trent Boult, for the first and third matches.

Captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls were also missing from the Sydney Test after falling victim to a flu bug which ripped through the camp, but the series was already long lost by then.

It would have been hard to put a gloss on a batting performance which saw the team score more than 250 runs only once in six innings, and stand-in skipper Tom Latham did not even try.

"From a batting point of view we never reached the standard we set ourselves," Latham told reporters.

"There's no one more disappointed than ourselves. We came over here with some high expectations after some of the cricket we've played, but credit has to go to Australia, the way they've played."

Latham said there was no time for recriminations with Virat Kohli's India on their way to New Zealand for Tests in Wellington and Christchurch at the end of next month.

"It's important we don't start pointing the finger or looking at other factors," he added.

"It's important we learn from this and when we get back together as a red ball team, we face India and we can hopefully play our brand of cricket."

One bright footnote to an otherwise forgettable tour was Ross Taylor passing Stephen Fleming to become New Zealand's most prolific run scorer in Tests when his 22 runs on Monday took him to 7,174 from 99 Tests.

Taylor paid a tearful tribute to former New Zealand captain Martin Crowe, who died of cancer in 2016, as he spoke of his achievement.

"My goal was to play one Test match," the 35-year-old said.

"I guess it's an emotional time because my mentor Martin Crowe, that was one of the goals he put down for me was to be New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer.

"To be honest I didn't believe him, but I'd have loved for him to be here and help celebrate."

India vs new ZealandKane Williamsonross taylortom latham

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Bridgetown All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more