Important That Guys Don't Have to Worry About Their Positions in The Team: Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma was pleased as punch with his team continuing a dominating run in T20Is with a record-equaling 20th straight win on Sunday night in Dharamsala. Despite the absence of the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the team pulled off yet another 3-0 series sweep.

Rohit said the series has given them a lot of positives and there has been a conscious effort to make players secure about their respective positions in the team.

“I mean it’s a pattern of everything that comes together. We played together and played very well. A lot of positives from this series," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

“Good to give opportunities to few of those guys (on the bench). We do understand at times that we’ve held back but it’s important to tell the guys that you don’t have to worry about your positions in the team," he added.

Rohit admitted that there are gaps that the team has to fill in the lead up to the T20 World Cup set to be held in Australia later this year. “We want to fill whatever gaps we have and we do have. We just want to move forward. It’s going to be a big challenge but it’s nice to have guys in form rather than not in form. If the guys take the opportunity the way some of these guys have taken, you can move from strength to strength," he said.

A fighting half-century from Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka helped the team recover and post a decent 146/5 as they hoped to end the series win a win. However, in-form Shreyas Iyer ensured India’s winning run in T20Is continued as he peeled off a third straight half-century in the series to help them overhaul the target with ease.

The two teams will now gear up for a two-Test series starting March 4 in Mohali.

