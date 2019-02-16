Important That We Learnt Some Harsh Lessons Against India: Williamson

Loading...
"A clinical performance from us. The guys are coming out and performing their roles. We got a bit of overcast conditions, and a responsive surface in our favour and the early wickets were important. The guys learnt some harsh lessons in the Indian series - that's important, and you need to learn from that kind of series," said Williamson, who himself scored an unbeaten 65, at the post-match presentation ceremony.
After New Zealand bowlers bowled Bangladesh out for 226, Martin Guptill (118) once again stood up and scored his second century of the series. Guptill and Williamson added 143 runs for the second wicket and the later said he was happy to play the second fiddle in the partnership.
"Martin Guptill was brilliant in the first game, and just carried on in this game. Back to back hundreds - that's freakish. The guys just played around him and built some partnerships. He's been hitting it beautifully. I just wanted to play straight and second fiddle to him. Just wanted to assist his freedom," he said.
Guptill, who was declared as the Player of the Match for his effort, said he is slowly and steadily starting to get into a rhythm.
"There was a lot more flow and rhythm in that one, sort of left like where I was a few years ago. There was a bit of time spent in Napier, and it was a nicer wicket to bat on. Stats don't really drive me, milestones are secondary, you only go out there to win the game for your team."
Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza urged his top-order batsmen to step up and contribute more. He also spoke about the requirement of big partnerships which Bangladeshi batsmen have failed to form.
"It was a tough day. The morning weather was good for bowling. Despite losing wickets, Mushy was set, but if we got a few partnerships up top, it could have been a different match. Mithun has kept scoring runs, that's a positive, but I think we have to score more heavily at the top. Mustafizur bowled well, but not many other positives from this game," he said.
"We have to play as a group, in both matches we got 220-230ish, but we need to get to 270-280. We need bigger partnerships like 60-70 runs rather than 30-32, so hopefully, we can step up and give our best. There's still a match left."
