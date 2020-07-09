Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

1ST INN

Spanga United CC *

79/7 (8.3)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Stockholm Tigers
Stockholm Tigers

Stockholm Tigers elected to field
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

35/1 (17.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

1st Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Important to Come Together and Figure Out Our Role in Black Lives Matter Movement: Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa (CSA) will be figuring out in coming days about the role it can play in the 'Black Lives Matter' movement

PTI |July 9, 2020, 12:40 PM IST
Cricket South Africa (CSA) will be figuring out in coming days about the role it can play in the 'Black Lives Matter' movement when competitive cricket returns to South Africa.

South African cricket team has a fair representation of cricketers who are either black or coloured as per board's policy and that makes the movement even more significant.

Already speedster Lungi Ngidi has made it clear that he will be supporting the 'Black Lives Matter' movement just like the West Indies and England cricketers who have a logo on their collars and paid the 'One Knee' tribute.

"We are very aware of what's going on around the world and of our role at CSA [Cricket South Africa]," Smith said during an online press conference.

"Lungi answered it very well when he said we are all in our own little pockets, and I think it's important that in the future we all come together and figure out how we can play our role in the BLM movement; how we can be effective in doing that," Smith added.

ALSO READ: Players Taking a Knee Was a 'Great Moment', Says Shannon Gabriel

"My belief in these things is that it's important to have buy-in and that of everyone invested in it as well, and I have no doubt that will be the case. But the discussion in each team environment and as CSA about how we handle it going forward is important.

"We do have the 3TC approaching on Mandela Day, where we are doing a lot for charity, and that will be our first occasion with the BLM movement. But as far as our iconic men's and women's teams are concerned there needs to be discussion," Smith added.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
