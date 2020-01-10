Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 39, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 10 January, 2020

2ND INN

Rangpur Rangers

149/9 (20.0)

Rangpur Rangers
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon*

112/7 (16.5)

Dhaka Platoon need 39 runs in 20 balls at 11.7 rpo
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Match 30, Docklands Stadium, Melbourne, 10 January, 2020

2ND INN

Melbourne Renegades

168/7 (20.0)

Melbourne Renegades
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars*

169/3 (18.4)

Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades by 7 wickets

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Match 5: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Pune MCAS

11 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Grenada NCS

12 Jan, 202018:30 IST

Important to Not Overplay Jasprit Bumrah Threat: Aaron Finch

Opening the innings with the dashing David Warner, Finch will be facing Bumrah first up.

PTI |January 10, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Important to Not Overplay Jasprit Bumrah Threat: Aaron Finch

Australian captain Aaron Finch on Friday said it is important for his team to not “overplay” the Jasprit Bumrah factor as the visitors gear up to face India in a three-match ODI series.

India’s lead pacer Bumrah is returning to action after a three-month injury lay-off, and the visiting Australians are wary of the threat he could pose in the series starting in Mumbai on January 14.

“I think, more and more guys face him, the more exposure you get, the more you start to understand how he bowls. So it is important that we don’t overplay that too much,” Finch said during a media interaction in Mumbai.

Opening the innings with the dashing David Warner, Finch will be facing Bumrah first up.

“He is obviously a fantastic bowler and someone who, when you are not playing against him, you love watching him bowl. He is fast and aggressive and his execution is pretty spot on,” Finch said.

“It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit against that and each player has different strengths and weaknesses. So (we are doing) what we have to do for mentally being prepared for that challenge.”

Aaron FinchIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2020jasprit bumrah

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Grenada NCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more