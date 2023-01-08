'Important to Put Pressure on Yourself in Practice': Suryakumar Opens up on his Belligerent Ton Against SL

Suryakumar Yadav’s blistering hundred against Sri Lanka on Saturday once again stated how important he is for Team India, especially in the shortest format of the game. The Men in Blue were in search of a series win after the Lankans made an astounding comeback in Pune. Suryakumar made it easy for his team, scoring an unbeaten 112 off just 51 deliveries.

With his beautiful wristy shots, Surya treated every Lankan bowler with disdain. After his fireworks, a collective dominating performance by bowlers powered India to an impressive 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka with a convincing 91 run-win over in the third and final T20I.

Surya bagged the Player of the Match award for his phenomenal show with the bat in hand. Speaking at the post-match show, he said it’s important to put pressure on yourself during the practice session, which makes the situation a bit easy during the game.

“It’s really important to put pressure on yourself when you are preparing for a game. If you do that in practice, it gets a little easier while playing the game. There is a lot of hard work involved but it’s about doing quality practice sessions. You should know what your game is and prepare accordingly,” said Suryakumar.

The stylish batter also spoke about his shot selections during a game.

“Boundaries behind are like 50-60 meters, so I was targeting them. There are some shots that are pre-determined but you need to have other shots too so that if the bowler changes his plan, you can have an answer,” he said.

Asked about the head coach Rahul Dravid’s advice for him, Suryakumar said, “He (Dravid) just lets me enjoy and tells me to express myself.”

Skipper Hardik Pandya also praised Surya, saying that the batter has been surprising everyone with his every innings.

“I think he (SKY) has been surprising everyone every innings that he is batting. He is just telling us that batting is so easy. If I were bowling to him, I’d be disheartened on seeing his batting,” said Pandya.

