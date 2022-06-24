'Impossible to Overlook Him Now': Sarfaraz Khan Could be Called up For Bangladesh Tests

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan is in line for a Test call up after a bountiful Ranji Trophy 2021-22. The youngster struck a superb century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh with his 134 helping his team to 374-all out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was the fourth century for Sarfaraz this season in India’s premier domestic red-ball competition and he has scored over 900 runs to be the leading run-getter as well. Such has been the impact of his performance that as per a report, the 24-year-old could be picked for the Bangladesh Tests set to be played later this year.

“It’s impossible to overlook him now,” The Times of India quoted a BCCI source as saying. “His performances are speaking about his huge ability, and putting pressure on many in the Indian team. He will be a certainty when the selectors pick the Indian team for the Bangladesh Test series. He did well for India A last year in South Arica and he’s an excellent fielder.”

Sarfaraz termed the knock as his ‘best ever’. “This is my best ever knock in Ranji Trophy as this is the final and it came when the team was in a troublesome situation. We were losing wickets at regular intervals,” he said after the end of second day’s play on Thursday.

“My aim was that whatever happens, I will not throw my wicket away even if it means I will have to play 300 balls. More balls I play, the bigger my knocks will be,” he added.

Sarfaraz was also pictured speaking with national selector Sunil Joshi during the day. “It was good talking to Sunil Joshi sir. He understood that Chandu sir (Chandrakant Pandit) had asked his bowlers to block my sweep shot and he said that it was good that I could rotate strike even when my pet shot was stopped,” he said.

