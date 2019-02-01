Improved Defensive Game Key to Success at Number 3 – Bairstow

"Previously, I'd gone a bit hard at the ball, but I've worked on my defensive game a bit more. I think it's a case of understanding the situation you are coming in at. When I was coming in at No. 6 or 7, it was against a slightly older ball and guys who've bowled 10-12 overs,” Bairstow told Sky Sports.
“But at three, they've potentially got a new ball in hand, and are in their first spells. They are fresh, the pitch is fresh, so you've got to take account of that, what the ball's doing, and the overhead conditions."
Put in to bat first, the visitors struggled to get going on a pitch that presented plenty of challenges – including a patch of grass just short of a good length – and were all out for 187.
"It was tough; I don't think you ever felt in. You always knew there was one that might bounce or keep low, especially when they've got three guys who are well over six foot.”
“They made us make decisions on a pitch that was bowler-friendly, certainly in the first couple of sessions.
"If you look at the pitch, there's two different grass types. From where the balls were bouncing, there was either a ridge there or something to do with the grass, but unfortunately a few dismissals came from balls that made us play certain shots."
Nevertheless, Bairstow – who had to don the wicketkeeper’s gloves after an injury meant Ben Foakes was unable to take the field – is confident that England are not yet out of the game.
"Tomorrow will be interesting. I thought we bowled really well tonight, and were unlucky not to get a few nicks. The boys put the ball in the right areas, and to only be 30 off 21 overs is a testament to that fact. The ball went past the bat many, many times and on another day you'd nick a few.”
Ben FoakesEngland cricket teamJonny BairstowWest Indies Cricket teamWest indies vs EnglandWindiesWindies vs England
First Published: February 1, 2019, 8:40 AM IST