Imran Khan Brings Up Sarfaraz Opting to Field Against India in Motivational Speech

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to Sarfaraz Ahmed opting to field first against India in their World Cup game at Manchester as a 'negative' strategy while delivering a motivational speech for students.
Speaking at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan institute, Imran, who led Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup win, said one shouldn't be averse to taking risks to succeed in life.
"Even in cricket, whichever bowler is scared of a big match, he doesn't become a big bowler. Batsmen who are scared of fast bowlers don't become big. Don't limit your potential, whichever field you are in. If a businessman doesn't take a rick, he doesn't become big," he said.
"Fear limits your potential. One should not think what will happen if I lose. One should always think what will happen if I win. These are two different mindsets. If you're thinking about losing, you will think defensive, negative. The strategy will be different if you're thinking about winning. You take more risks. Your team selection is different.
"In the World Cup (against India), our captain decided to bat second. It's a mindset."
In a series of tweets before the match started, Imran had advised Sarfaraz and the Pakistan team to banish fear of losing and opt to bat first. However, Pakistan decided to field, and eventually lost the match.
Guided by a century from Rohit Sharma, India scored 336 for 5. Pakistan managed only 212 for 6 in 40 overs in response, losing by 89 runs (DLS method) in the rain affected game. India bowed out of the World Cup in the semifinal while Pakistan failed to make it beyond the league stage.
