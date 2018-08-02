Imran Khan Invites Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar and Navjot Singh Sindhu for PM Swearing-in Ceremony

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Pratik Sagar | Updated: August 2, 2018, 2:54 PM IST
File Photo of Imran Khan. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Pakistan's World Cup winning skipper Imran Khan has invited legendary India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, and Navjot Singh Sidhu for his oath-taking ceremony as the Prime Minister of his country, Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) political party's spokes-person Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media outside Pakistan's Supreme Court, Chaudhry said that former India cricketers have been invited to attend Khan's swearing-in, which is reportedly scheduled to take place on August 11.

While Dev and Gavaskar haven't accepted the invitation publicly yet, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sidhu has confirmed that he will be travelling to Pakistan for the ceremony.

"It is (a) great honour, I accept the invitation. Men of genius are admired, men of power are feared, but men of character are trusted. Khan Sahab is a man of character. He can be trusted. Sportsmen build bridges, break barriers, unite people," Sidhu was quoted as saying in a statement.

The PTI, led by 65-year-old Khan, has emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the July 25 elections, but it is still short of numbers to form the government on its own.

Imran KhanKapil DevNavjot SinghOff The Fieldsunil gavaskar
First Published: August 2, 2018, 2:53 PM IST
