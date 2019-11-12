Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

Imran Khan Picks Five as Australia A Collapse to 122 All Out Against Pakistan

A five-wicket haul from pacer Imran Khan helped Pakistan shoot out Australia A for just 122 on the second day of the three-day tour match at Perth.

Cricketnext Staff |November 12, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
Imran Khan Picks Five as Australia A Collapse to 122 All Out Against Pakistan

A five-wicket haul from pacer Imran Khan helped Pakistan shoot out Australia A for just 122 on the second day of the three-day tour match at Perth.

Imran returned figures of 5 for 32 in 12 overs after Pakistan were bowled out for 428. Pakistan had started the day on 336 for 3, with Babar Azam (157) and Asad Shafiq (119) scoring tons.

The two centurions retired out following which the lower order failed to add much.

Pakistan's bowlers were on the money from the word go, with Australia A opener Joe Burns falling for a first-ball duck to Imran in the second over. Shaheen Afridi then had Marcus Harris, following which there was a major collapse.

Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed got two wickets each, while Imran ran through the middle order. Australia A were reeling at  57 for 9 when Sean Abbott was dismissed, before the last wicket pair added 65.

Riley Meredith (19 off 79) and Cameron Bancroft (49 off 155) batted for 33.1 overs to give some sort of respectability to Australia A's total. However, their strong batting unit comprising Burns, Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey failed to make an impact and were run over by Pakistan.

Pakistan ended the day on 7 for no loss, leading by 313 runs.

On the first day, Babar and Shafiq made superb centuries to keep an attack comprising Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser and Abbott at bay.

Asad Shafiqaustralia vs pakistan 2019Babar Azamcameron bancroftImran Khansean abbottTravis Head

Related stories

Babar Azam & Asad Shafiq Tons Help Pakistan Post 336-3 vs Australia A
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 8:28 PM IST

Babar Azam & Asad Shafiq Tons Help Pakistan Post 336-3 vs Australia A

Rare Run of Fitness Has Australia's James Pattinson Pinching Himself
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 11:37 AM IST

Rare Run of Fitness Has Australia's James Pattinson Pinching Himself

Cummins is Wasted if He Comes Into Attack First-Change: Brett Lee
Cricketnext Staff | November 10, 2019, 12:12 PM IST

Cummins is Wasted if He Comes Into Attack First-Change: Brett Lee

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5264 263
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9072 259
see more