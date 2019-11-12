Imran Khan Picks Five as Australia A Collapse to 122 All Out Against Pakistan

A five-wicket haul from pacer Imran Khan helped Pakistan shoot out Australia A for just 122 on the second day of the three-day tour match at Perth.
Imran returned figures of 5 for 32 in 12 overs after Pakistan were bowled out for 428. Pakistan had started the day on 336 for 3, with Babar Azam (157) and Asad Shafiq (119) scoring tons.
The two centurions retired out following which the lower order failed to add much.
Pakistan's bowlers were on the money from the word go, with Australia A opener Joe Burns falling for a first-ball duck to Imran in the second over. Shaheen Afridi then had Marcus Harris, following which there was a major collapse.
Afridi and Iftikhar Ahmed got two wickets each, while Imran ran through the middle order. Australia A were reeling at 57 for 9 when Sean Abbott was dismissed, before the last wicket pair added 65.
Riley Meredith (19 off 79) and Cameron Bancroft (49 off 155) batted for 33.1 overs to give some sort of respectability to Australia A's total. However, their strong batting unit comprising Burns, Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey failed to make an impact and were run over by Pakistan.
Pakistan ended the day on 7 for no loss, leading by 313 runs.
On the first day, Babar and Shafiq made superb centuries to keep an attack comprising Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser and Abbott at bay.
