Imran Khan Presented With Bat Signed by Indian Cricketers

IANS | Updated: August 10, 2018, 9:35 PM IST
Islamabad: India's envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria gifted a cricket bat signed by Indian cricketers to Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan after the two met on Friday to discuss the prospects of relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

The Indian High Commissioner along with other diplomatic staff congratulated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief on his electoral success in the July 26 polls in which the Khan-led party emerged victorious with 116 seats in the National Assembly.




Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister on August 18, Senator Faisal Javed said on Friday.

Javed also confirmed that three former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Novjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar had been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

First Published: August 10, 2018, 9:31 PM IST
