Imran Khan Presented With Bat Signed by Indian Cricketers

The Indian High Commissioner along with other diplomatic staff congratulated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief on his electoral success in the July 26 polls in which the Khan-led party emerged victorious with 116 seats in the National Assembly.
Indian HC Ajay Bisaria called on Mr Imran Khan, Chairperson & senior leadership of PTI. HC congratulated @ImranKhanPTI on his electoral success, discussed range of issues, prospects of India-Pak relationship. HC gifted a cricket bat autographed by the entire Indian cricket team. pic.twitter.com/xtdZ8H8ZQ5— India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) August 10, 2018
Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister on August 18, Senator Faisal Javed said on Friday.
Javed also confirmed that three former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Novjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar had been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.
First Published: August 10, 2018, 9:31 PM IST