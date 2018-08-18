Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Imran Khan Takes Oath as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 18, 2018, 11:38 AM IST
Imran Khan Takes Oath as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad

Imran Khan takes oath as the PM of Pakistan. (ANI Image)

Imran Khan's anointment as Pakistan's new prime minister caps a more than two decade transformation from a World Cup winning cricket captain to a world leader, placing him in charge of the country. The PTI, led by 65-year-old Khan, had emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the July 25 elections.

The legendary Pakistan skipper — who guided his team to their one and only World Cup title in 1992 — took oath as the PM on Saturday in Islamabad. Here are some of the images and videos of the much-talked out oath taking ceremony -

Imran Khan takes oath as the PM of Pakistan. (ANI Image) Imran Khan takes oath as the PM of Pakistan. (ANI Image)

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Maneka at Khan's oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. (ANI Image) Imran Khan's wife Bushra Maneka at Khan's oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. (ANI Image)

Imran Khan takes oath as the PM of Pakistan. (ANI Image) Imran Khan takes oath as the PM of Pakistan. (ANI Image)

Navjot Singh Sindhu present at Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony. (ANI Image) Navjot Singh Sindhu present at Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony. (ANI Image)












Imran Khan
First Published: August 18, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
