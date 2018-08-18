Imran Khan Takes Oath as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan in Islamabad

Loading...
The legendary Pakistan skipper — who guided his team to their one and only World Cup title in 1992 — took oath as the PM on Saturday in Islamabad. Here are some of the images and videos of the much-talked out oath taking ceremony -
Imran Khan takes oath as the PM of Pakistan. (ANI Image)
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Maneka at Khan's oath-taking ceremony in Islamabad. (ANI Image)
Imran Khan takes oath as the PM of Pakistan. (ANI Image)
Navjot Singh Sindhu present at Imran Khan's oath taking ceremony. (ANI Image)
On our way to attend the oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Can't wait to witness the history. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/N17Wio5zke— Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) August 18, 2018
Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan Arrives Aiwan-e-Sadar Islamabad for Oath Ceremony (18.08.18)#PrimeMinisterImranKhan @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/v6FGugwR6T— PTI (@PTIofficial) August 18, 2018
#WATCH Islamabad: Imran Khan fumbles during his oath taking speech pic.twitter.com/cPsgsjwgnD— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018
First Published: August 18, 2018, 11:35 AM IST