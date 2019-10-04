Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Imran Khan's UNGA Speech Was Poor, Rubbish: Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has strongly criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his recent speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

New Delhi: Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has strongly criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his recent speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Ganguly labelled Khan's speech as "rubbish" and said the former was not the cricketer the entire world knew.

"Viru, I see this and I am shocked... a speech which is unheard of...a world which needs peace, Pakistan as a country needs it the most... and the leader speaks such rubbish...not the Imran Khan the cricketer world knew...speech in UN was poor...," Ganguly tweeted on Thursday night while replying to Virender Sehwag who also slammed the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Sehwag on Thursday shared a video in which American news anchors can be seen crticising Khan for his UNGA speech and tweeted: "You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself."

Before that, Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Shami had also criticised the Pakistan Prime Minister for issuing despicable threats and speaking about hatred during his speech at the UNGA on September 27.

In his speech, Khan had hinted at a conventional war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours if things spin out of control. He also spoke about the radicalisation of Muslims in India and around the world.

"If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," he had said.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been on a downhill ever since the Narendra Modi government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

