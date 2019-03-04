Tahir To End ODI Career After World Cup

Loading...
"I have always wanted to play in the World Cup, It would be a great achievement for me to play for this great team. I have a mutual understanding with Cricket South Africa and going forward I decided that I would finish at the World Cup, that is why I am contracted until then," Tahir said.
"After that, Cricket South Africa has allowed me to go and play around the world in various leagues but I would also love to play T20 cricket for South Africa. I think I have the ability and can play a role in T20 cricket for South Africa. I am grateful for the opportunity.
"I would love to play for as long as I can. But there is a stage in your life where you have to make big decisions, this is one of those big decisions, it is definitely the biggest decision of my life. I also feel there are a couple of good spinners in the country who need the opportunity. We are fighting for the same spot, but looking to the future, they will have more opportunities to play for South Africa." he added.
However, the spinner will continue to play the T20I format for the team and will be eyeing a spot at next year's T20I World Cup.
Tahir has represented South Africa in 95 ODIs, taking 156 wickets at an average of 24.56.
