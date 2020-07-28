Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Imran Tahir Leaves Pakistan After Four Months, To Take Part in CPL

South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir finally flew out of Pakistan after being stuck in the country since March due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricketnext Staff |July 28, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir finally flew out of Pakistan after being stuck in the country since March due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pakistan-born South African bowler flew on Sunday directly to the West Indies where he will compete in the Caribbean Premier League.

ALSO READ | CPL 2020 Schedule Announced, All Matches to Take Place in Two Stadiums in Trinidad & Tobago

Tahir who had come to Pakistan to take part in the Pakistan Super League got stuck in Lahore when the government imposed travel restrictions soon after the suspension of the tournament due to the pandemic.

"He belongs to Lahore so he remained here until the travel restrictions were lifted," a source close to the cricketer said.

Recently Tahir had expressed his disappointment for not be able to play for Pakistan.

Tahir was born and brought up in Lahore and lived in the city till 2005. He even played for Pakistan U-19 team as also for Pakistan 'A' but didn't get a chance to play for the senior team.

He credited his wife, Sumayya Dildar, for making him move to South Africa in 2005. He became eligible to play for the Proteas in 2009, after completing four-year residency period in the country.

ALSO READ | "Retired" Pravin Tambe Set to Play Caribbean Premier League

"I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed," he told Geo Super.

"It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife."

