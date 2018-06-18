Imran Tahir Rested for SL ODIs as Proteas Assess World Cup Spin Options

The selectors have picked left-arm spinners Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj to face-off for the second slow bowler role, should one be required, during the World Cup in England and Wales.
"We have taken the strategic decision to rest Imran Tahir so that we can get a clearer picture as to who our best second spinner is to back him up at the World Cup," Cricket South Africa selection convener Linda Zondi said in a statement on Monday.
"Imran will be our first-choice spinner at the World Cup but, if we play him against Sri Lanka, it is unlikely that we will be able to play both Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj.
"Tabraiz has been the outstanding bowler in franchise white-ball cricket this past season. Keshav has been outstanding for us in red-ball cricket and we need to give him the opportunity to show us what he can do at international level in the ODI format."
South Africa have also included two new caps in seamer Junior Dala and batsman Reeza Hendricks, who have both played Twenty20 Internationals in the past.
The series starts on July 29 and concludes on Aug. 12.
Squad:
Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Also Watch
-
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: A Complete Samsung Package in a Budget
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
First Published: June 18, 2018, 3:58 PM IST