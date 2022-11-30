'In 2010s India Had Luxury Where Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Ganguly Used to Bowl': Jaffer Highlights India's Area of Concern

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer pointed that the luxury which the current Indian team misses which it used to have in 2010s. In the recent times, India have struggled to find an extra bowling option when they play with five bowlers in white-ball cricket. The Men in Blue became the victim of the same problem in the first ODI against New Zealand where they failed to defend the 307-run target. The Indian bowlers had an off day but Shikhar Dhawan didn’t had the liberty of having any part-time bowler in the XI. As a result, India had to drop Sanju Samson from the XI for the last two ODIs to make way for Deepak Hooda

Jaffer heaped huge praise on young all-rounder Washington Sundar for his batting skills in the ODI series against New Zealand as the southpaw scored some valuable runs in the first and third ODI.

“He’s the bright spot of this tour. He came back after the injury and put in a show. He batted beautifully in both ODIs, and he can bowl in the Powerplay as well. He is very young, he can mature and become a better cricketer,” Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

However, he pointed out in the 2010s India had players like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly who used to bowl crucial overs for the team when the specialist bowlers had off days. While in the current set-up, India don’t have the same liberty as the batters don’t offer anything with the ball.

“If you see the team in 2010s and before, a lot of batters used to bowl. India had that luxury where Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Ganguly used to bowl. In this team, you don’t see a lot of batters do that. It is unfortunate when Jadeja and Pandya don’t play, India find their sixth and seventh option missing. If the bowlers don’t perform, India find themselves wanting in that department. So, India do need to look at this going into the 2023 World Cup,” Jaffer further said.

Meanwhile, A sloppy India lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 0-1 after rain washed out the third and final game.

Chasing 220, New Zealand were cruising at 104/1 in 18 overs, 50 runs ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis par score, when rain interrupted the game yet again in the white-ball series.

Kane Williamson and Co, needing just 116 runs from as many as 32 overs, though had to be content with a ‘no result’ as the game was two overs short to be technically called complete.

