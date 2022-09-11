CHANGE LANGUAGE
'In a Fast-paced Tournament, go With...': Sunil Gavaskar's Choice of Pacer India Must Select For T20 World Cup

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: September 11, 2022, 16:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Sunil Gavaskar hopes the bowler will be picked to best exploit bouncy conditions. (AFP Photo)

The 2022 T20 World Cup will be played in Australia in October-November

The Asia Cup 2022 was all about Indian cricket team working through different combinations as they went through a lot of changes in their playing XI during the continental event. Few have blamed this for their failure to make it to the final of the tournament where they were the defending champions and a favourite to retain the title.

However, with the dust settling over their unsuccessful campaign, the focus will now be shifted to the challenges ahead with the most important of them all being the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia that starts next month. Reports have emerged that the squad could be announced by next week.

At the Asia Cup, India missed two of their most potent threats with the ball in Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel as both were recovering from injuries. And it was surprising that Deepak Chahar, who recently made his competitive comeback during the Zimbabwe tour, only was picked among the reserves and got to play just one game.

However, Sunil Gavaskar reckons that India will do well at the T20 World Cup if they pick Chahar who has established a reputation of picking up wickets with the new ball.

“I would say Deepak Chahar. He is the one I would certainly look at because it will be Australia and there will be extra bounce. And with the kind of movement that he generates with the new ball,” Gavaskar said on India Today.

“He is somebody who’s got to factor in if you know we’ve always picked about 4-5 bowlers for the Australia or South Africa tour and one of them gets wasted. But in a fast-paced tournament like the T20 I think to go with Deepak Chahar would be beneficial for the Indian team,” he added.

In the lead up to the T20 WC, India will host Australia for three T20Is from September 20 following which South Africa will arrive to play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

