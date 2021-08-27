In a First, Smart Ball to be Used in Caribbean Premier League. Know More Here

It will be a “different ball game" altogether at this year’s Caribbean Premier League, not figuratively but literally. For the first time, a smart ball will be used in the tournament as opposed to a traditional ball. This ball has been developed by sports technology company Sportcor in collaboration with Kookaburra.

What is a Smart Ball?

The smart ball is essentially an intelligent ball that has an electronic chip embedded in it. This chip has sensors that transmit information that include speed, spin, power in real-time which can be viewed on a smartwatch, mobile or even a tablet or computer/laptop in a specially designed app. Now, this data can be used to study, compare, broadcast as well as recognise talent.

One of the unique features of the ball is that it reveals how much the ball spun and at what speed even after it has bounced. Among other things, one will be able to record speed at the point of release of the ball as well as before it hits the pitch.

These are the other features:

1) Pre-Bounce Speed (km/h) - Speed of the ball just before it bounces

2) Post-Bounce Speed (km/h) - Speed of the ball after it bounced

3) Release Spin (RPM) – What are the revolutions on the ball when the bowler has just released it

4) Post-Bounce Spin (RPM) – The revolutions on the ball after the bounce

5) Power (Watts) – Watt represents the power and effort the bowler has put into the ball

The operator will have to press a button on the app, which then sends a command to start recording the data as the bowler prepares to deliver. The detailed analysis of the entire delivery will be displayed on the laptops/computers in the form of numbers.

