'In a Room full of People Who Support and Love Me, I Felt Alone': Virat Kohli on Dealing with Mental Health

Mental health has always been a crucial aspect of an athlete’s life. Earlier, people hardly spoke about it but now, they are coming out with their opinions to explain how important it is to prioritize the fitness of the mind.

Recently Virat Kohli spoke about the importance of focusing on mental health, especially for young athletes who are surrounded by substantial scrutiny and pressure. The former Indian captain himself is going through such a phase when he faces criticism for not scoring runs or being unable to get his 71st international hundred.

Kohli has been under the pump for quite a long time now. His lack of runs and poor form has become one of the most-discussed topics in the cricket fraternity. But still, he is fighting with himself to get back on the right track as he gears up for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, starting August 27 in the UAE.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Kohli explained how a sport brings the best out of an athlete but at the same time, the pressure around the game can also take a huge toll on one’s mind.

“For an athlete, the sport can bring the best out of you as a player but at the same time, the amount of pressure that you are constantly under can affect your mental health negatively. It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart,” Kohli told The Indian Express.

“My tips to aspiring athletes would be that yes, physical fitness and focus on recovery are the key to being a good athlete, but at the same time, it is crucial to consistently keep in touch with your inner self,” he added.

The former India captain further revealed how he coped with mental pressure and felt alone when he had people around him.

“I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self. If you lose that connection, it wouldn’t take very long for other things to crumble around you.

“You need to learn how to compartmentalise your time so that there’s balance. It takes practice like anything else in life, but it’s something worth investing in, that’s the only way to feel a sense of sanity and enjoyment while doing your work,” he added.

Kohli, who has been rested following the victorious tour of England, said spending time with family and travelling has helped him unwind after hectic seasons in the professional sport.

“The one thing that truly helps me unwind after a hectic season is spending time with my family. Apart from that, I love to spend time pursuing my hobbies. Travel is something that helps me de-stress a lot, and of course coffee; I believe that I am a coffee connoisseur and absolutely love trying out different flavours and coffee spots around the world,” Kohli said.

