IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia 2020, Practice Match 1, India A vs Australia A: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

India A will face Australia A in a two-series three-day warm-up games before the upcoming Test series starting on December17, 2020. It will be a three- day warm-up game and both will carry official first-class status. The first game between the two A sides will be held at the Drummoyne Oval near Sydney. Ajinkya Rahane will lead India A side, while Australia A will be captained by Tim Paine.

The warm-up games will be a good chance for both Test team probable’s to get their forms right. India Test specialists such as Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. While hosts Australia A’s Travis Head, who impressed with couple of big scores in the domestic season and Will Pucovski who scored back to back double hundreds for Victorian Cricket team this season.

December 6-8 – 5:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval, Drummoyne

IN-A vs AU-A India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, India A probable playing 11 against Australia A: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishab Pant, Wridhimann Saha, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

IN-A vs AU-A India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, Australia A probable playing 11 against India A: Travis head, Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Will Puckovski, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Jackson Bird, James Pattinson, N Maddinson, Alex Carey, Mark Steketee