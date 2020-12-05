- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 Predictions, India vs Australia 2020, Practice Match 1, India A vs Australia A: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 Best Picks / IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 Captain / IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 7:43 PM IST
India A will face Australia A in a two-series three-day warm-up games before the upcoming Test series starting on December17, 2020. It will be a three- day warm-up game and both will carry official first-class status. The first game between the two A sides will be held at the Drummoyne Oval near Sydney. Ajinkya Rahane will lead India A side, while Australia A will be captained by Tim Paine.
INDIA VS AUSTRALIA 2020 | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SCHEDULE
The warm-up games will be a good chance for both Test team probable’s to get their forms right. India Test specialists such as Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari. While hosts Australia A’s Travis Head, who impressed with couple of big scores in the domestic season and Will Pucovski who scored back to back double hundreds for Victorian Cricket team this season.
IN-A vs AU-A India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, India A vs Australia A: Live Streaming
The match will be live on Sony Six and DD. Live streaming of the match will be on https://www.cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 2, India vs Australia: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
IND vs AUS India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, India vs Australia: Match Details
December 6-8 – 5:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Drummoyne Oval, Drummoyne
India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A
India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A captain: Ajinkya Rahane
India tour of Australia Practice Match 1, IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A vice-captain: Travis head
India tour of Australia Practice Match 1, IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Will Puckovski
India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A all-rounders: Cameron Green, Hanuma Vihari
India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 2, IN-A vs AU-A Dream11 team for India A vs Australia A bowlers: Jackson Bird, James Pattinson, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
IN-A vs AU-A India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, India A probable playing 11 against Australia A: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishab Pant, Wridhimann Saha, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
IN-A vs AU-A India tour of Australia 2020 Practice Match 1, Australia A probable playing 11 against India A: Travis head, Marcus Harris, Joe Burns, Will Puckovski, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Jackson Bird, James Pattinson, N Maddinson, Alex Carey, Mark Steketee
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking