IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction: India A vs New Zealand A Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's second unofficial Test IN-A vs NZ-A match, September 8, KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Karnataka, 9:30 am IST

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s second unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A:

India A batters displayed a terrific show in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A but the match resulted in a draw. The Priyank Panchal-led side will now be aiming to win the next game and take a vital lead in the three-match series. The penultimate match is scheduled to start on Thursday. The second game will be played at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Karnataka.

India A pacer Mukesh Kumar secured a five-wicket haul in the first unofficial Test as the visitors were bundled out for 400 in the first innings. For New Zealand A, Joe Carter emerged as the top scorer in the first innings with 197.

Later, Rajat Patidar played a fine knock of 176 for India A. He was well supported by Abhimanyu Easwaran (132) and Tilak Varma (121) as India A declared after registering a solid total of 571 runs losing six wickets.

New Zealand A, in the second innings, could manage to score 133/4.

Ahead of the second unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A; here is everything you need to know:

IN-A vs NZ-A Telecast

The second unofficial Test match between India A vs New Zealand A will not be televised live in India.

IN-A vs NZ-A Live Streaming

The second unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will not be streamed in India.

IN-A vs NZ-A Match Details

The IN-A vs NZ-A second unofficial Test match will be played at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground in Karnataka on Thursday, September 8, at 9:30 am IST.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajat Patidar

Vice-Captain: Joe Carter

Suggested Playing XI for IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Joe Carter

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Logan van Beek

India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand A (NZ-A) Possible Starting XI:

India A Predicted Starting Line-up: Priyank Panchal (captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan,Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yash Dayal

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Cam Fletcher (wicketkeeper), Sean Solia, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Joe Walker, Logan van Beek, Robert O’Donnell (captain)

