IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction: India A vs New Zealand A Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's third unofficial Test IN-A vs NZ-A match, September 15, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 9:30 am IST

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s third unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A:

The first two fixtures of the three-match Test series between India A and New Zealand A have resulted in a draw. Both sides will be looking to bag the series by winning the ultimate match of the series. The two teams will head to the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru for the final showdown that will begin on Thursday, September 15, at 9:30 am IST.

The first match ended in a draw as both sides displayed tremendous batting performance throughout the match. India A posted a huge total of 571 runs as the young batting sensations amassed runs for fun. Rajat Patidar was the top scorer with his excellent knock of 176 runs. Pacer Mukesh Kumar bagged a 5-wicket haul in the first innings.

The second fixture was plagued by rain as many sessions were either cut short or were called off. The match was abandoned on Day 4.

Ahead of the third and final unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A; here is everything you need to know:

IN-A vs NZ-A Telecast

The third unofficial Test match between India A vs New Zealand A will not be televised live in India.

IN-A vs NZ-A Live Streaming

The third unofficial Test match between India A and New Zealand A will not be streamed in India.

IN-A vs NZ-A Match Details

The IN-A vs NZ-A third unofficial Test match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru from Thursday, September 15, at 9:30 am IST.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajat Patidar

Vice-Captain: Rachin Ravindra

Suggested Playing XI for IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Srikar Bharat

Batsmen: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Joe Carter

All-rounders: Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Logan van Beek

India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand A (NZ-A) Possible Starting XI:

India A Predicted Starting Line-up: Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Srikar Bharat (wk), Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Yash Dayal

New Zealand A Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert O’Donnell (c), Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Cam Fletcher (w), Sean Solia, Jacob Duffy, Michael Rippon, Joe Walker, Logan van Beek

