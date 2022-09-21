IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction: India A vs New Zealand A Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's Unofficial ODI Series 1st match, September 22, Chennai, 9:00 am IST

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s first unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A: India A side prevailed 1-0 in a fiercely contested Test series against New Zealand A. The action now shifts to the limited overs format as the two teams will clash in a three-match ODI series slated to begin on Thursday, September 22. The sides will travel to the southern part of India as they will play the first ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India A will be led by Sanju Samson and will be the favourites to bag the ODI series as well. The Indian roster has many young sensations eager to prove a point, and knock on the doors of the senior team. Talking about proving a point, skipper Samson will desperately want to put up a scintillating show with the bat after missing out on a place in India’s T20 World Cup Squad.

Rajat Patidar and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the other two batters to keep an eye on as both of them have been in fine fettle. Both batters are coming into the ODIs at the back of massive tons in the Test series.

As for New Zealand, they will be looking to open their winning count on Indian soil. The side will have to put up a solid performance if they have to get the better of the well-stacked Indian team. The Kiwi all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was in outstanding form in the Test series. He will be looking to carry his purple patch forward and solidify his case to be picked in the main squad.

Do not miss the enthralling action as a plethora of rising superstars of the game will be in action in Chennai on Thursday.

Ahead of the first unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A; here is everything you need to know:

India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand A (NZ-A) Possible Starting XI:

IND-A: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (C), Tilak Verma (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishi Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik

NZ-A: Robert ODonnell, Chad Bowes, Joe Carter (wk), Mark Chapman, Tom Bruce, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Cam Fletcher, Jacob Duffy, Logan van Beek, Ben Lister

