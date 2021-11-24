In Aakash Chopra’s Retention for Royal Challengers Bangalore, a Big Hitter Misses Out

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction due for the next year, former cricketer Aakash Chopra has predicted a few players who the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may be interested in retaining. Chopra shared some insightx into four players that the franchise might take forward in the upcoming season.

With RCB’s star batter AB de Villiers retiring, the side will be surely missing out on his services after a decade. The former South African player has been playing for RCB since 2011. There has been curiosity among fans over the RCB core with De Villiers no more in the fray. This time during the IPL mega action, each side will be allowed to retain a maximum of four players with no Right To Match (RTM) option.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra declared his first two choices for RCB - Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli has stepped down as the side’s skipper and the management will also be scouting for a potential candidate for captain.

The Bengaluru outfit will also be keen to keep Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal if their purse permits. Chopra mentioned that to fix the toss-up between the two players, RCB will have to decide their future vision. “You can look at Siraj with a slightly more long-term vision. Harshal, the way he is developing, the last 12 months have been extremely good, so maybe Harshal Patel,” he said.

Interestingly, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell failed to make it to Chopra’s top four list. Maxwell, who was an expensive purchase coming from Punjab Kings, impressed throughout the last IPL season.

Chopra explained the reason behind his exclusion of the all-rounder. “It is because I don’t have 100percent confidence. He is doing very well but I don’t know if he will continue doing that. So, I don’t want to take that chance,” he added.

Leaving Maxwell out is a big call, let’s see if the RCB management sees things the same way.

