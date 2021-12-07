IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy 2021, December 7, 9:00 AM IST

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy match between India B Women and India C Women: In the third match of the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy 2021, India B Women will be squaring off against India C Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 09:00 am IST on December 07, Tuesday.

India B Women have done a decent job in the 50-Over tournament so far. The team made a headline start to their campaign as they defeated India A Women by seven wickets. B team comfortably chased the score of 234 runs in their allotted 50 overs. However, the side failed to continue the momentum as they ended up losing against India D Women. India B scored only 184 runs while chasing 230 runs to lose by 46 runs.

India C Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first game against the B team. The team will be hoping to deliver a competing performance to get off to a fine start in the league.

Ahead of the match between India B Women and India C Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Telecast

India B Women vs India C Women game will not be telecast in India

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 09:00 am IST on December 07, Tuesday.

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Anju Tomar

Vice-captain: Shikha Pandey

Suggested Playing XI for IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia, Sweta Verma

Batters: Anju Tomar, Muskan Malik, Priya Punia

All-rounders: Sarala Devi, Arti Devi, Aishwarya Singh

Bowlers: Saima Thakoor, Shikha Pandey, Kashvee Gautam

IN-B-W vs IN-C-W Probable XIs

India B Women: Humeira Kazi, Chandu V Ram, Taniya Bhatia (c), Anju Tomar, Riya Chaudhary, Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Sarala Devi, Saima Thakoor, Ramyashri

India C Women: Priyanka Garkhede, Shikha Pandey (Captain), Muskan Malik, Sweta Verma, Shipra Giri, Tarannum Pathan, Anushka Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Punia, Aishwarya, Arti Devi

