In ‘Career-best’ Bowling Form, Steve Smith Focuses on All-round Skills

Smith was initially brought into the Australian Test side as a leg-spinner who could bat at number 8, before mastering the art of batting and becoming one of the world’s best. However, Smith has been rolling his arm over a lot more once again in recent times with the New South Wales Blues, according to Mitchell Starc.
“He’s got a smile on his face, he’s been around training, he’s talking about having to get back and get himself a bit fitter as well,” Starc was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
“He said he’s in career-best bowling form. We might see him bowl a lot more in grade cricket and when he comes back in a few months’ time as well.”
Smith intends to continue playing Premier Cricket and T20 Cricket in the UAE as he steps up an expected return to the Australian ODI side ahead of next year’s world cup. However, he will not be taking part in the Big Bash League, his ban preventing him from playing in Australian domestic competitions.
Starc, who shared lunch with Smith and Pat Cummins at a NSW Blues training session added, “He’s in good spirits and it’s good to see him around with bat and ball in hand. There wasn’t heaps (of talk) about the immediate future.
“There was a little bit of talk about world cup time and some line-ups there as well. I think he’d love to play in the Big Bash League. Obviously, that’s not the case at the moment.
“I think it’s just great to see him playing cricket. That (UAE T20) will be quite a challenging tournament with some big names over there. He’ll look to try and dominate and look to get some competitive cricket coming in to the back end of March.”
The Australian national team will next take on South Africa in a one-off T20 on Saturday, before beginning their series against India.
First Published: November 14, 2018, 8:04 PM IST