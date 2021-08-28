In Childhood, Shoaib Akhtar was Taunted But He Turned Things Around

The journey of Shoab Akhtar, the former Pakistani fast bowler, to success was full of hardships. He was born in a humble family and they had to work really hard to make ends meet when he was a kid. However, his sheer talent and hard work paved the way for him to become the fastest bowler on the planet. He still holds the record for having bowled the fastest ball in one-day internationals.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Akhtar revealed that he was taunted as a kid and that encouraged him to put in more hard work to eventually become one of the best Pakistani bowlers once.

Akhtar said that he was constantly poked and made fun of. He revealed that when he was giving trials for Pindi (Rawalpindi), people often reminded him that he was extremely aggressive, raising doubts about his talent as a cricketer. He then added that he turned things around, and despite their doubts went on to represent his country and become one of the stars of Pakistan.

“Two ladies in my locality used to constantly taunt me when I used to go for practice. They used to often ask me where I was going. I used to reply that ‘I was going to become a star’,” Akhtar said in the video.

The former fast bowler said that he used to run for a minimum of eight miles to practice and then eight miles back to his place, but he was scared of the two women and would try to dodge while going out to practice. He mentions that they always stood in a corner and never let go of an opportunity to pass taunts at him.

But he proved all of them wrong and went on to pick 178 wickets in Tests and 247 in ODIs for Pakistan.

