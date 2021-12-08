IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy match, December 09, 09:00 am IST

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy match between India D Women and India A Women: The final of the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy 2021 will be played between India D Women and India A Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 09:00 am IST on December 09, Thursday.
India D Women have done exceptionally well in the tournament so far. The team has secured victory in all their three matches to occupy the top place in the standings. D team is unbeatable in the competition and they will be desperate to deliver stunning performance in the final too.
India A Women, on the other hand, experienced a rollercoaster ride. The team could secure victory in just one of three league matches. A better run rate that B team propelled the team to the final of the competition. India A needs to put in a lot of extra effort on Thursday to defeat the favorites India D and lift the cup.
Ahead of the match between India D Women and India A Women; here is everything you need to know:
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Telecast
India D Women vs India A Women game will not be telecasted in India
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Live Streaming
The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Match Details
The match will be hosted at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 09:00 am IST on December 09, Thursday.
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Jhansi Lakshmi
Vice-Captain- Ayushi Soni
Suggested Playing XI for IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Shivali Shinde, Indrani Roy
Batters: Jhansi Lakshmi, Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Sanjula Naik
All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Ayushi Soni
Bowlers: Simran Dil Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja
IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Probable XIs:
India D Women: Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Indrani Roy, Sanjula Naik, Monica Patel, Ashwini Kumari, S. Meghana, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja
India A Women: Sneh Rana, Shivali Shinde, Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Mehak Kesar, B Anusha, Renuka Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Maya Sonawane, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini
