IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy match, December 09, 09:00 am IST

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy match between India D Women and India A Women: The final of the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy 2021 will be played between India D Women and India A Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 09:00 am IST on December 09, Thursday.

India D Women have done exceptionally well in the tournament so far. The team has secured victory in all their three matches to occupy the top place in the standings. D team is unbeatable in the competition and they will be desperate to deliver stunning performance in the final too.

India A Women, on the other hand, experienced a rollercoaster ride. The team could secure victory in just one of three league matches. A better run rate that B team propelled the team to the final of the competition. India A needs to put in a lot of extra effort on Thursday to defeat the favorites India D and lift the cup.

Ahead of the match between India D Women and India A Women; here is everything you need to know:

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Telecast

India D Women vs India A Women game will not be telecasted in India

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 09:00 am IST on December 09, Thursday.

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jhansi Lakshmi

Vice-Captain- Ayushi Soni

Suggested Playing XI for IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shivali Shinde, Indrani Roy

Batters: Jhansi Lakshmi, Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Sanjula Naik

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Ayushi Soni

Bowlers: Simran Dil Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja

IN-D-W vs IN-A-W Probable XIs:

India D Women: Keerthi James, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Indrani Roy, Sanjula Naik, Monica Patel, Ashwini Kumari, S. Meghana, Ayushi Soni, Kanika Ahuja

India A Women: Sneh Rana, Shivali Shinde, Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Mehak Kesar, B Anusha, Renuka Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, Maya Sonawane, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Dibyadarshini

