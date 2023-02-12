'In Early Bit of His career, Rohit Sharma Was An Underachiever': Mark Waugh on Indian Skipper's Growth in Test Cricket

Australia legend Mark Waugh heaped huge praise on Team India skipper Rohit Sharma for his batting skills in red-ball cricket. Rohit scored a crucial century in the opening Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to help India take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series. The swashbuckling opener played with positive intent and displayed his class on a tricky batting surface where the visiting batters struggled miserably.

Rohit’s Test career completely rejuvenated when he was given the chance to open the innings as he failed to create a notable impact in the middle-order in the early stage of his career. The 35-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands and has been scoring consistently well at the top.

Waugh pointed out at Rohit was a bit of an underachiever at the initial stage of his Test career but now he has turned into an absolute match-winner.

“He (Rohit) has had an interesting Test career, hasn’t he? In the early bit of his career, he was an underachiever of sorts. He needed to work on his discipline. But, he has always had a touch of class, he has always had time like all the great players. He has a very simple technique. He has always been a match-winner in white-ball cricket, but he is a match-winner in Test cricket now," Waugh told Star Sports.

Rohit has scored 1672 runs in 19 matches as an opener for India in Test cricket which includes 6 centuries and the highest score of 212.

While Waugh talked about the batting credentials of Rohit and said that he has got the range to adapt to his any condition and situation.

“He has got the discipline, he has got the range of shots. It’s all about the mental game now. He is a class player, in all conditions. He plays well overseas, he has got a perfect game for Indian conditions. He has got the range, he watches the ball so closely, and he has got great hands. He reads the game well, he can go up the gear and down the gear, according to the situation," Mark Waugh told Star Sports.

