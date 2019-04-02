In-form Australia Gives Langer Massive World Cup Selection Headache

Loading...
"There's obviously going to be a couple of really disappointed players. But that's the tough business we're in," Langer said after Australia's 5-0 sweep of Pakistan.
Having not won an ODI series for over a year, World Champions Australia turned things around in dramatic style against India and Pakistan (played in UAE) and won eight consecutive ODIs.
Being 2-0 down against India, they bounced back to win the remaining three matches before sweeping Pakistan in the five-match series in UAE.
Many players who were finding it hard to get runs to their name like Aaron Finch have hit form, which makes selection an interesting affair given the fact that the talismanic duo of Steve Smith and David Warner are available for the World Cup post their 12-month bans.
"It's (the 15 for the World Cup) actually becoming more obvious by the day to me. The same with the other selectors," said Langer. "It becomes more clear as you watch games. That's why games are so important."
Among the tougher selection issues will be the opening slots where Usman Khawaja has scored two centuries and four half-centuries in eight games. Skipper Finch too came back from his own rut and scored two hundreds and two fifties in the five games against Pakistan.
Warner too has been scoring freely in the ongoing IPL with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Langer hinted one of the three will have to be pushed down the order.
"Aaron has had a really good partnership with David Warner as well. This partnership's blossoming between Aaron and Uzzie at the moment," Langer said.
"David has shown he's a very versatile player, Uzzie's batted three a number of times, Finchy's batted in the middle order. Versatility's important."
First Published: April 2, 2019, 3:04 PM IST