In-Form India India Start Strong Favourites Against Pakistan in Second WWT20 Clash

Loading...
After a comfortable 34-run victory in their tournament opener, India will be high on confidence going into the encounter. It was a clinical effort by the entire team led by the skipper Kaur who scored her maiden T20I ton (103) and youngster Jemimah Rodrigues (59), that laid the foundation of an emphatic India win.
In the last edition of the World T20, Pakistan had registered a shock victory over India, and the latter now have the chance to set the record straight. The current Indian outfit, with bat and ball, looks head-and-shoulders above their opponents on current form. Pakistan started their tournament with a 52-run defeat against Australia on Friday and another loss will put them on the verge of elimination.
On the evidence of the first game, batting is clearly India’s strong suit and they will look to continue the form they showed against the White Ferns in the first game. India put up a big score of 195 without needing contributions from the likes of Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma.
The conditions in Guyana will assist the slow bowlers, and India is again likely to go with four spinners. In the match against New Zealand, the quartet of Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Dayalan Hemalatha bagged eight wickets between them, with the lone fast bowler Arundhati Reddy picking up one. The Indian spinners may dominate proceedings again on Sunday against a frail-looking Pakistan batting.
Pakistan too does boast of quality spinners in Sana Mir, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar and Anam Amin, though they leaked 140 against Australia. Against a strong Indian batting line-up, they will come under pressure again.
And Pakistan’s problems don’t end there with the batting letting them down too. In their first encounter, none of the Pakistan batsmen managed to score over 30. The seniors in the team — Bismah Maroof and captain Javeria Khan will have to take the responsibility against the arch-rivals.
The match begins at 8.30pm IST.
Squads:
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav.
Pakistan: Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz, Umaima Sohail.
Bismah MaroofHarmanpreet KaurICC Womens World T20 2018Jemimah Rodriguesmithali rajSana Mirsmriti mandhana
First Published: November 10, 2018, 4:24 PM IST