Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Qualifier 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 August, 2019

1ST INN

Hubli Tigers *

49/1 (6.0)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers

Toss won by Belagavi Panthers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Match 7: AUT VS LUX

upcoming
AUT AUT
LUX LUX

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 8: ROU VS CZE

upcoming
ROU ROU
CZE CZE

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 9: AUT VS TUR

upcoming
AUT AUT
TUR TUR

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201918:00 IST

In-Form Karun Nair Battles for India Red after India Green Post 440

PTI |August 30, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
In-Form Karun Nair Battles for India Red after India Green Post 440

Bengaluru: Karun Nair continued his impressive form, hitting an unbeaten 77 as India Red reached 140 for 2 in their first innings in reply to India Green's 440 all out at stumps on day two of the Duleep Trophy match here on Friday (August 30).

Karun, who had scored 99 and 166 not out in the previous game against India Blue, picked up 14 fours during his enterprising knock. The other opener Abhimanyu Easwaran was retired hurt. India Red still trail India Green by 300 runs.

Earlier, off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (5/103) took five wickets as India Red dismissed India Green for 440 in 131.3 overs. Karun, who joined captain Priyank Panchal after Easwaran retired hurt (on 3, 22 balls), was on the look out for runs from the word go, continuing his good form from the previous match.

He added 43 runs with Mahipal Lomor (22 batting, 51 balls, 3 fours, 1 six). Earlier, resuming at 308 for 4, overnight batsmen Priyam Garg (53, 90 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) and 'keeper Akshay Wadkar (44, 107 balls, 4 fours) negotiated the first 30 minutes of play rather easily and kept the scoreboard ticking.

Garg fell soon after reaching his fifty, dismissed by Aditya Sarwate. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (37, 54 balls, 5 fours), who joined Wadkar in the middle, played aggressively and quickly raised 51 runs for the sixth wicket.

However, he was dismissed by Wakhare for his second wicket, caught by Panchal. The 'Green' innings fell apart after Jadeja's dismissal as Vidarbha spinner Akshay Wakhare picked up two wickets while Kerala paceman Sandeep Warrier got into the act, accounting for Rahul Chahar (1) caught behind by K S Bharat and Ankit Rajpoot (0) bowled.

Wakhare dismissed Ishan Porel to end the 'Green' first innings at 440 and complete his five-wicket haul.

Brief scores (at end of day 2): India Green 440 in 131.3 overs (Akshath Reddy 146, Siddhesh Lad 64, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 37, Priyam Garg 53, Dhruv Shorey 44; Akshay Wakhare 5/103, Avesh Khan 2/63, Sandeep Warrier 2/74) vs India Red 140/2 in 45 overs (Karun Nair 77 batting, Priyank Panchal 31, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2/36).

Akshay Wakhareduleep trophy 2019India Green vs India Redkarun nair

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

LUX v AUT
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

CZE v ROU
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

TUR v AUT
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...