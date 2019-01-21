In-form Patterson Rushed Into Australia Test Squad

Loading...
The 25-year-old New South Wales batsman scored back-to-back centuries (157 and 102) for a Cricket Australia XI in Hobart last week against Sri Lanka.
National selector Trevor Hohns said Patterson had been "pushing his case for selection for some time".
"Kurtis has been pushing his case for selection for some time, he has been a consistent top order player for New South Wales, was a member of the Australian A tour of India prior to the commencement of our summer, and was most recently selected to compete in the day night tour match against Sri Lanka in Hobart," Hohns said in a statement.
"We have been asking batters around the country to score hundreds if they want to be considered for selection, and given Kurtis's consistent performances for NSW and his two unbeaten centuries in last week's tour match against our upcoming opponent, Sri Lanka, we believe he deserves to be added to the Test squad.
"Kurtis has joined the squad in Brisbane today to commence our preparations for the first Test starting on Thursday."
He joins Joe Burns, Matthew Renshaw and Will Pucovski as new faces in Australia's Test squad from the side that lost 2-1 to India.
The hosts had a poor Test series with the bat against India as no Australian reached triple figures at home in a series of four Tests or more for the first time since 1882-83.
The first Test -- a day-nighter -- starts Thursday in Brisbane. The second will be played in Canberra.
