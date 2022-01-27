'In India it's Going to Be Difficult for a Fast Bowler to Captain'-Ravi Shastri

With Virat Kohli stepping down from the position of Test captaincy, the hunt is on for someone who will lead the side in the longest format of the game. While there is a high chance that Rohit Sharma will take over from him and captain India in all three formats, there were others also who threw the hat in the ring. Like Rishabh Pant, who was favored by Sunil Gavaskar, or KL Rahul, or even Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer had made it very clear that if given the opportunity, he will take the top job in Test cricket.

“If given an opportunity, it will be an honor and I don’t see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah had said. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the proposition of Bumrah becoming the skipper. The former coach said that he never thought of it for one bit, even in T20Is.

“No, I never thought of it. In India we’ve had enough. And I never thought in that fashion at that time. In India it’s going to be difficult for a fast bowler to captain. A fast bowler captain has to be an all-rounder basically or he has to be a Bob Willis kind of captain who in conditions where they play, a fast bowler will always be in the game, he will be aggressive. He’ll be looking to win games and take wickets. Very rarely has a fast bowler been there for too long. Unless he is a genuine all-rounder like Kapil, Imran or Sir Garfield," Shastri said on Akhtar’s YouTube channel.

Bumrah, who was the lone bright spot in South Africa, has been rested for the three-match ODI and T20I series against West Indies.

