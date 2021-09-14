In IPL, Having Indian Captain Makes It Easier to Communicate: Kuldeep Yadav

Not too long ago, Kuldeep Yadav was India’s number 1 spinner in limited-overs cricket and along with Yuzvendra Chahal, he was one of India’s biggest match-winners in white-ball cricket. However, the chinaman, in the recent past, has struggled with his form, losing his spot not just in the Indian side but also in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

In a recent interview with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, Kuldeep said that he was not too happy with the communication channels in the Kolkata Knight Riders camp. Apart from this, the bowler also said that there are times when he does not know if he is part of the side or what his role in the KKR team is.

Kuldeep said that unlike in the Indian team, there is no communication in the IPL sides. The spinner added that when he was dropped from the KKR team, he was shocked since there was no explanation given. He said that there was a complete lack of communication, and it made him question his skills. He said that it felt as if there was no trust and there was no faith in his skillsets.

The left-arm spinner also said that having an Indian captain does make a lot of difference, as compared to an overseas captain. Kuldeep said that it is easier to walk up to an Indian captain and speak to him, but the same becomes difficult when a foreign captain is at the helm as the communication gap increases.

“Suppose, Rohit Sharma is the captain, you can ask freely on ways to improve, what’s my role in the team but most importantly, the captain should also be interested in what he expects of me,” Yadav said.

Kuldeep said that making a comeback to the team is quite difficult, and it is more difficult than making a debut. He said that when the spinners do not get a chance when the conditions are suitable and spinners do not get a chance, doubts creep in.

