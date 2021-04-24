'In It Together' - Ex Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar Voices Out Support for India Amid COVID Crisis

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar voiced out support for India amid the growing COVID-19 second wave crisis in the country, calling for Pakistan government to help India. Akhtar said India needs a lot of oxygen tanks and said it’s impossible for any government to handle the crisis without support.

“It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. India does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them,” Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar also expressed solidarity with citizens of India saying ‘we much become each other’s support’.

“India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other’s support,” Akhtar tweeted.

On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. As per official records, India recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, India and Delhi Capitals offspinner R Ashwin had said he will do whatever he can in his capacity to help those battling the unprecedented crisis.

“Heart breaking to see what’s happening around my country! I am not in the healthcare fraternity, but my sincere gratitude to each of them. I would also like to make an earnest appeal to every Indian to exercise caution and stay safe,” Ashwin tweeted.

Chennai Super Kings players Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina too voiced out their concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation in India, calling for adherence to government norms and expressing dejection at the sufferings of people around the country.

With India battling a massive second wave, Jadeja tweeted: “Right now more than ever we need to be united in our fight against Covid-19. Please wear a mask,follow social distancing and let’s adhere to the government norms. As citizens,we must be responsible, and I thank the doctors, nurses for their selfless service in these tough times”.

Raina tweeted: “India is battling a crisis situation today. The medical infrastructure is slowly collapsing, resources depleting and more lives at risk than ever before. There is no pain greater than seeing your loved one fight the battle”.

