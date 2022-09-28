IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

It’s time for the first semi-final match in the Road Safety World Series as defending champions India-Legends take on the Australia-Legends on Wednesday, September 28, at 7:30 pm. The India-Australia contest has always been riveting and this particular fixture promises to be no different.

The Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian side finished third on the points table with 14 points under their belt. As many as three matches of the Indian side were washed out due to rain and managed to notch up wins whenever a match was on the cards. India legend will feel confident coming into the fixture as they thumped strong sides like South Africa and England in their preceding matches.

The skipper has led from the front, displaying his glorious batting at the top of the order. He has been well accompanied by Vice-captain Yuvraj Singh, all-rounder Stuart Binny and the enigmatic Pathan brothers.

Meanwhile, for Australia, Captain Shane Watson has roared back to form while Ben Dunk and Alex Doolan have also contributed significantly at the top. Australia’s bowling has also been spot on, with Dirk Nannes, Chad Sayers, and Brain McGain, doing a good job.

Who will advance to the all-important finals? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the semi-final match between India Legends and Australia Legends; here is everything you need to know:

IN-L vs AU-L Telecast

India Legends vs Australia Legends semi-final match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

IN-L vs AU-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series semi-final match between India Legends and Australia Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

IN-L vs AU-L Semi-final match Details

The IN-L vs AU-L semi-final match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur on Wednesday, September 28 at 7:30 pm IST.

IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Irfan Pathan

Vice-Captain: Shane Watson

Suggested Playing XI for IN-L vs AU-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha

Batsmen: Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Alex Doolan

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Stuart Binny

Bowlers: Dirk Nannes, Rahul Sharma, Bryce McGain

India Legends (IN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Haddin (wk), Brad Hodge, Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain

