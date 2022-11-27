'In My Zone': Rohit Sharma Starts Training Ahead Of Bangladesh Series

The Indian team will kick off their tour of Bangladesh on December 4. Skipper Rohit Sharma has already started preparing for the Test and ODI series against Bangladesh. Rohit recently shared photos of his intense training session on Instagram. In the pictures, the Indian captain can be seen batting at the nets ahead of the Bangladesh tour. “In my zone,” he wrote in the caption.

India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will be playing three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The opening ODI of the series is scheduled to be played on December 4 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Both the ODIs and Tests are expected to be pretty crucial for India. A significant show in the 50-over format will help the Indian players to emerge as prime contenders for a spot in the 2024 ODI World Cup squad. Meanwhile, a win in the longest format of the game will help India to progress in the World Test Championship standings.

Rohit was last seen in action in the high-voltage semi-final game against England at the T20 World Cup. The Mumbai-born batter scored 27 runs off 28 balls in that game. India had lost the contest by 10 wickets and crashed out of the T20 World Cup.

For both Rohit and Team India, the T20 World Cup turned out to be a disappointing outing. After playing six matches, Rohit managed to score just 116 runs along with a half century. His solitary half century of the tournament occurred during a group stage fixture against the Netherlands.

However, Rohit did manage to accomplish a huge feat at the T20 World Cup. Rohit, during the match against South Africa, became the most-capped player in the history of the T20 World Cup. The game against the Proteas had eventually turned out to be his 36th appearance in T20 World Cup.

Team India are currently involved in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the white-ball series against the Kiwis. All-rounder Hardik Pandya led India to a 1-0 win in the T20I series against New Zealand. Veteran opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is handling the leadership duties of India in the ODI series.

