In Numbers: 70 Standout Numbers as Sunil Gavaskar Turns 70

Sunil Gavaskar is widely regarded as the greatest opener in the history of Test cricket. And the best batsman against genuine fast bowling. He was the first real cricket superstar from India and an international great. As he turns 70 on the 10th of July, Wednesday, we look at 70 numbers that defined his cricketing career – some well known and others not so well known.
1. 10,000: First batsman to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket
2. 344: Most Runs in a Test match for India (124 and 220 against West Indies at Port of Spain in April 1971)
3. 3: Hundreds in each innings of a Test three times – only Indian to achieve this feat (Overall, only Ricky Ponting and David Warner have achieved this feat)
4. 774: Most Runs in a Debut Test Series/ Highest Runs Aggregate by an Indian in a Test series (in West Indies in 1970-71 at an average of 154.8, including 4 hundreds)
5. 732: Second-Highest Runs Aggregate by an Indian in a Test Series (against West Indies in India in 1978-79)
6. 34: Number of Test centuries. He held the world record till Tendulkar broke it in 2004
7. 51.12: Fifth-Highest Test Batting Average for India
8. 4: Double Hundreds in Test cricket for India
9. 9607: Runs Scored as an Opener in Test Cricket – second-highest in history after Alastair Cook (11845)
10. 1407: Test Runs scored in 1979 – fourth-highest in a calendar year for India after Tendulkar (2010) and Sehwag (2008 and 2010)
11. 51.46: Average in First-Class cricket
12. 2749: Highest Aggregate Runs against West Indies in Test cricket
13. 13: Maximum Number of Hundreds against West Indies in Test cricket
14. 65.45: Highest Average for an Indian against West Indies in Test cricket
15. 447: Aggregate against Pakistan in the 1978-79 Away Series
16. 43.97: Average in Winning Tests
17. 5055: Third-Highest Away Aggregate after Tendulkar and Dravid for India
18. 44.80: Average in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries
19. 51.46: Highest Average for India in Third and Fourth Innings
20. 58.25: Highest Average for India in Fourth Innings
21. 70.20: Highest Batting Average in the West Indies for a Visiting Batsman
22. 3272: Highest Partnership Aggregate (Personal Record) - Dilip Vengsarkar at an average of 50.33 with 10 hundreds)
23. 7: Number of Calendar Years where Average was above 50
24. 4: Number of Calendar Years in which Aggregated above 1000
25. 51.66: Test Average against Australia
26. 50.84: Test Average in the Subcontinent (including UAE)
27. 1122: Maximum Runs at a Venue (Personal Record) – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
28. 793: Maximum Runs at an Away Venue (Personal Record) – Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain (average of 99.12, including 4 hundreds)
29. 236 not out: Highest Personal Score against West Indies in Chennai in 1983
30. 45.44: Fourth-Highest Average in ODI cricket between 1985 and 1987 after Graham Gooch, Javed Miandad and Vivian Richards
31. 50.29: Highest Average for an Indian Test Opener
32. 33: Maximum Number of Hundreds for an Indian Test Opener
33. 5: Fifth-Highest Test Average during his Career after Greg Chappell, Javed Miandad, Allan Border and Vivian Richards
34. 11: Difference in the Number of Hundreds between Gavaskar and second-highest on this count – Greg Chappell - during the former’s career
35. 6: Number of Times Aggregated 500-plus Runs in a Series
36. 344*: Highest Partnership (with Dilip Vengsarkar) against West Indies in Calcutta in 1978
37. 4: Double Century Partnerships outside India
38. 7: Number of Venues with Aggregate Runs Higher than 500
39. 5: Maximum Hundreds at a Venue (Wankhede Stadium)
40. 6039: Maximum Runs in Drawn Tests in Test History
41. 22: Maximum Hundreds in Drawn Tests in Test History
42. 96: Final Test Innings (against Pakistan in Bangalore, 1987; Chasing 221, India fell 17 runs short)
43. 48.84: Second-Highest ODI Average Chasing till December 1989 (after Gordon Greenidge)
44. 1555: Second-Highest Aggregate for India in a Calendar Year (1979)
45. 124 and 220: Only Indian and one of the seven batsmen in the world to register a hundred and a double hundred in the same Test (against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1971)
46. 21 Years and 277 Days: Second-Youngest Indian to Score a Double Hundred (after Vinod Kambli) – against West Indies in Port of Spain in 1971
47. 4: Consecutive Hundreds (England in Bombay 1977, Australia in Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne in 1977)
48. 95: Innings to 5000 Test Runs (Joint Third-Fastest after Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs)
49. 3449: Third-Highest Aggregate as Captain for India after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
50. 50.90: Average in First and Second Innings in Test Cricket
51. 127 Not Out: First Indian Batsman to Carry his Bat in an Innings (against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 1983)
52. 3: Only Indian Batsman to Score Three Consecutive Test Tons on Two Occasions (in 1971: 117*, 124 and 220 vs West Indies; in 1978: 111, 137 vs Pakistan and 205 vs West Indies)
53. 1, 1: Solitary Test Wicket (Zaheer Abbas, India vs Pakistan in Faisalabad, 1978),
Solitary ODI Wicket (Zaheer Abbas, India vs Pakistan in Sialkot, 1978)
54. 103 not out: Solitary ODI Hundred (in 88 deliveries against New Zealand in Nagpur, 1987 World Cup)
55. 340: Highest First Class Score (Personal Best) – Bombay vs Bengal (1981-82)
56. 26: Number of Sixes in Test Cricket
57. 25834: Highest First-Class Runs Aggregate for India
58. 300: Aggregate in 1987 World Cup (average 50 and strike rate 79.15)
59. 12: Number of 150-plus Scores in Test Cricket (Only Tendulkar and Sehwag have more for India)
60. 4: Only Indian to Score 4 Test Hundreds in a Series on Two Occasions (India in West Indies, 1971 and West Indies in India, 1978)
61. 30: First Batsman to Score 30 Test Hundreds
62: 50.72: Test Average as Captain (third-highest after Kohli and Tendulkar for India)
63. 55.02: Highest Partnership Average (Personal Best; with Mohinder Amarnath; 2366 runs, 10 hundred stands)
64. 108: Catches in Test Cricket
65. 66.66: Highest Average against any Country (Sri Lanka)
66. 16: Number of Test Hundreds in India
67. 18: Number of Test Hundreds Away
68. 79: Maximum Number of 50-plus scores in Test History till retirement (17th March, 1987)
69. 221: Third-Highest Individual Score in 4th Innings in Test History – at The Oval (Chasing 438, India ended at 429 for 8)
70. 25308+: Minutes Batted for India in Test Cricket (only Dravid, Tendulkar and Laxman have batted for a longer duration)
