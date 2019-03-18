In Numbers | Afghanistan’s Maiden Test Win Comes in Record Time

Loading...
The win saw Afghanistan become the second fastest nation to notch their maiden Test match win alongside England and Pakistan; all three countries accomplished the feat in 2 Tests.
Interestingly, Afghanistan took lesser matches to notch up their first Test win than countries like West Indies (6), South Africa (12), Sri Lanka (14), India (25), Bangladesh (35) and New Zealand (45).
The record still belongs to Australia, who won the first-ever Test match they played against England at Melbourne on March 15, 1877 by 45 runs.
Afghanistan also became the third nation to win their maiden Test match away from home after England and Pakistan achieved the same in 1877 and 1952, respectively.
Furthermore, Afghanistan are thus far the only nation to have achieved their first Test win at a neutral venue.
Rashid Khan also created history by becoming the first Afghanistan player to take a five-wicket haul in Test cricket.
Rashid’s spell of 5/82 helped Afghanistan dismiss Ireland for 288 in the second innings, thus ensuring they had to chase only 148 to secure the win.
First Published: March 18, 2019, 2:34 PM IST