In Numbers: Anderson Notches 100 Wickets Against India, Pant Makes Test Bow in Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 19, 2018, 12:29 AM IST
(Image: AFP)

For the first time in the ongoing Test series against England, Indian batsmen looked like putting up a fight as they reached 307/6 on day one of the third Test at Trent Bridge. With skipper Virat Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane (81) shining with the bat, India are looking good to post a challenging total on the board.

In what could have been a near perfect day for the visitors, all-rounder Hardik Pandya fell to James Anderson on the last ball of the day and was out caught at second slip by Jos Buttler for 18.

Pandya’s wicket by veteran England fast bowler Anderson meant that he brought up his 100th wicket in his 25th Test against the Indians. In the process he became only the second bowler after Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan to notch a century of wickets against India.

Anderson’s records do not end here. Now he is the only England bowler to pick 100 Test wickets against two teams — 104 wickets v Australia and 100 v India.

On the other hand, Kohli, who fell tantalisingly close to his 23rd ton, became the Indian skipper with most Test runs in away games. He achieved the milestone while batting on 61. He now has 1694 runs in 19 matches and surpassed Sourav Ganguly on the list. The southpaw has 1693 runs in 28 outings.

Even though Indian batsmen looked good, Cheteshwar Pujara failed once again to turn on the heat. He was dismissed for a mere 14 runs. This means that Pujara has 254 runs in England from seven matches and his average of 19.53 is the second worst by a visiting No. 3 batsman in England.

Debutant Rishabh Pant made a rousing start to his Test career as he got off the mark with a stunning six. He became only the 12th player to do so.

Ajinkya Rahane Cheteshwar Pujara england vs india 2018 India vs England James Anderson Rishabh Pant trent bridge test virat kohli
First Published: August 19, 2018, 12:09 AM IST
Loading...